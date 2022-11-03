INDIA

Yogi plans spiritual lecture sessions for stressed bureaucrats

NewsWire
0
0

In order to improve the efficiency and lessen stress on the officials, the Uttar Pradesh government will hold spiritual sessions for them on a weekly basis.

The state government has already invited Sister BK Shivani who will deliver a lecture under the ‘Karya Kshamta Vridhi Vyakhyan Maala’ (lecture series on improvement in work efficiency) at Lok Bhavan on Friday.

BK Shivani belongs to the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organisation.

Additional chief secretary, secretariat administration department (SAD), Hemant Rao also issued a circular to all the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries, urging them to take part in the programme along with other officers of their respective department.

“The objective of the address programme is to give inspiration for a bright future, get rid of stress and sorrows with coordination between spiritualism and science while leading a family life and living in society. This will lead to an increase in efficiency of our work and bring about an improvement in the quality,” Rao said in his circular.

Rao has informed the officers about the question-answer session that will follow Sister Shivani’s address. The state government has also planned for a live telecast of the programme on its official YouTube channel.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra will be the chief guest at the programme.

The state government has put up large stands with posters of the programme at the main entry gates inside the secretariat. The posters carry pictures of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Sister BK Shivani on top.

This is the second such programme in the recent lecture series launched to bring about efficiency in the state government’s functioning.

The state government had earlier invited Dr Aditya Kapoor, head of the department of cardiology, SGPGI, Lucknow, for a lecture on October 3.

A few years ago, the state government had also set up a yoga centre at Bapu Bhavan in the state secretariat.

20221103-125003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Archisa, Naba score upset wins, to clash for title in AITA...

    Rs 18,000 Cr returned to banks from Mallya, Nirav & Choksi:...

    Gurugram DTCP issues notices to 17 projects for not obtaining OC

    Kohli, other Test team members leave for England for rescheduled Birmingham...