Yogi, PM meet in Delhi, discuss UP Global Investor Summit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday during which they discussed the UP Global Investor Summit slated to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12, 2023.

A BJP source said: “As the summit is nearing, multiple meetings are taking in Uttar Pradesh as well as with Central leadership. The Chief Minister extended an invitation to the Prime Minister for the summit and shared the updates on the preparations so far.”

The source added that Adityanath and Modi was spoke about the MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh.

With just a few weeks left for the global summit, Uttar Pradesh has managed to get investment proposals worth almost Rs 7 lakh crore, according to official updates.

The state’s representatives have also been travelling abroad to get their hands on a variety of investment proposals under the Chief Minister’s leadership.

20221224-143004

