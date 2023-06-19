INDIA

Yogi reviews heat wave conditions. issues directions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, reviewed the prevailing heat wave conditions in the state with top officials.

He directed officials to make effective arrangements for the protection of common man, livestock and wildlife.

The Chief Minister said that common people should be made aware of symptoms of sunstroke and its prevention.

Immediate medical facilities should be provided to everyone in case of illness and those affected by heat waves should be treated immediately in hospitals/medical colleges.

A daily bulletin of weather forecasts should be issued from the level of the Relief Commissioner’s office, he added.

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister directed the setting up of water kiosks at public places and social and religious organisations should be involved in this initiative.

In areas facing water shortage, water should be supplied through water tankers.

He said that heat-wave action plans should be implemented effectively in all zoological parks/sanctuaries and efforts must be made to protect wildlife.

The Chief Minister further directed that there should be no unnecessary power cuts and faults should be set right without delay.

20230619-150407

