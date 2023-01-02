UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has revived his daily Team 9 meetings with key officials, in view of the reports of return of Covid-19.

In a meeting held on Monday, the chief minister directed concerned officials to activate all intensive care units and ensure adequate availability of medicines, experts and technicians.

He said that people must be encouraged to take precaution doses of the vaccine. He appealed to the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and wear masks in crowded areas.

The chief minister said that during December, 9.6 lakh samples had been tested. The state has over 11 lakh vaccine doses and the vaccination must be speeded up.

He further asked officials to identify the lapses by regularly holding mock drills in Covid-ready hospitals.

He also asked them to conduct genome sequencing of new cases. He urged the people to wear masks, follow precautionary steps, and get vaccinated.

