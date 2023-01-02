HEALTHINDIA

Yogi reviews Team 9 meetings in view of Covid situation

NewsWire
0
0

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has revived his daily Team 9 meetings with key officials, in view of the reports of return of Covid-19.

In a meeting held on Monday, the chief minister directed concerned officials to activate all intensive care units and ensure adequate availability of medicines, experts and technicians.

He said that people must be encouraged to take precaution doses of the vaccine. He appealed to the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and wear masks in crowded areas.

The chief minister said that during December, 9.6 lakh samples had been tested. The state has over 11 lakh vaccine doses and the vaccination must be speeded up.

He further asked officials to identify the lapses by regularly holding mock drills in Covid-ready hospitals.

He also asked them to conduct genome sequencing of new cases. He urged the people to wear masks, follow precautionary steps, and get vaccinated.

20230102-130201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flipkart launches health app to supply affordable medicines to remote places

    Schools in Tamil Nadu waiting for govt nod to open

    Centre issues advisory to States on how to tackle Covid surge

    Sputnik Light vaccine gets nod for emergency use in India