Yogi sends 27 officials to districts to check power situation

In view of the deteriorating power situation in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has decided to send a team of 27 senior officials of the UPPCL to different districts.

They will act as nodal officers in districts and will regularly monitor the power supply system.

The development comes two days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep anguish over persistent power outages, amid scorching heat.

Expressing displeasure over undeclared power cuts, he had asked the officials to fix feeder-wise responsibility.

UPPCL chairman M. Devraj has now deputed various officers to monitor district wise power situation.

These officers also include the managing director and directors.

Devraj asked the officers to assess the action being taken in districts for further improvement in power system.

The officers will visit their allotted districts from June 19-21 to check five points (power supply, condition of damaged power and distribution transformers, availability of distribution transformers in workshops, and availability of material in stores).

After analysing and monitoring the status and disposal of complaints related to power supply, they will present their report to UPPCL on June 22.

Meanwhile, even after appealing several times about the frequent and long power cuts, the conditions of power supply remain unchanged and the state capital is among the worst affected.

Localities including Aliganj, Marutipuram, Gomti Nagar, Jankipuram, Nishatganj, Telibagh, IT, Aminabad, Hazratganj and Indira Nagar are still facing the electricity outage issues.

The condition of electricity has not improved in Aliganj for a week. A shop owner from Aliganj, said, “It’s been a week since I had a proper sleep. We could have adjusted if the environment was a bit cold, but it is unbearable in summers.”

Similar situations were faced by people of Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Aminabad and Aishbagh.

