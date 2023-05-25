INDIA

Yogi slams Oppn for boycotting new Parliament inauguration

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the remarks by the opposition members regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament building are “unfortunate” and will “weaken democracy”.

The chief minister said, “May 28 is going to be a momentous day in the history of free India, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building and will be gifting it to the people of India. Instead of making this historic occasion a dignified and proud moment, the Opposition, including Congress, is making statements. This is unfortunate and irresponsible. This weakens democracy. I think the country will not accept this under any circumstance.”

He further said, “The new Parliament has been built, keeping a hundred years in mind, and has been constructed with a lot of foresight. The new Parliament building will also set an example for the world. However, remarks by Opposition leaders are unfortunate.”

Yogi Adityanath said, “This is not the first time that the Prime Minister is inaugurating such a space. Earlier, the Parliament’s annexe was inaugurated by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Parliament Library’s foundation stone was laid by late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. There are many such examples. But even after this, the way the Opposition is trying to malign this historic occasion, the citizens of India will not appreciate this.”

It is noteworthy that as many as 19 opposition parties, including Congress and AAP, have announced that they will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, which is to be held on May 28.

The opposition, in a joint statement, said, “When the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.”

The opposition parties said that the President ‘is not only the Head of State but also an integral part of the Parliament’.

“She summons, prorogues, and addresses the Parliament. She must give her assent for an Act of Parliament to take effect. In short, the Parliament cannot function without the president. Yet, the prime minister has decided to inaugurate the new Parliament building without her,” the opposition parties stated.

