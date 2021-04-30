In a major development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, disbanded his ‘Team 11″ that had been involved in Covid management since the past one year.

The Chief Minister also tested negative for Covid on Friday.

‘Team 11’ had been drawing considerable flak for its inability to handle the crisis and failure to provide relief to the people in the pandemic.

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister has now formed ‘Team 9’ that will be headed by Minister for Medical Education Suresh Khanna and Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh.

The new committee will be accountable for providing necessary ‘relief to the common man and dealing with the situation in a sensitive manner’.

Later, the Chief Minister went to inspect the under construction DRDO hospital in Lucknow.

–IANS

amita/rt