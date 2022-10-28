INDIA

Yogi to address bypoll rally in Lakhimpur Kheri

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a bypoll rally in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Gola Gokarannath on October 31.

By-election to the Gola Gokarannath Assembly seat is scheduled to be held on November 3.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of BJP MLA Arvind Giri in September.

The deceased MLA’s son Aman Giri is now the BJP candidate while the Samajwadi Party has fielded Vinay Tiwari.

The Congress and BSP are not contesting the by-election.

The BJP has lined up rallies by senior party leaders in the by-elections which will see a direct contest between the saffron party and SP.

This will be the first electoral contest after the newly appointed UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh took over.

BJP sources said the party has appointed an in charge, a convener and a ‘palak’ for each of the 58 ‘shakti kendras’, each comprising 7-8 polling booths.

“We are battle ready. The party never loses sight of any election,” said state general secretary Anup Gupta, claiming the BJP would again win the seat.

The SP, on the other hand, is learnt to be treading cautiously and is banking on the sympathy wave in the aftermath of demise of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Sources said that Akhilesh Yadav or any other senior party leader is unlikely to campaign while leaving the ground to the party’s cadres.

The SP leadership, however, has asked nearly 50 sitting and former legislators to carry out a silent campaign.

Gola Gokarannath happens to be a relatively new Assembly seat formed after the delimitation exercise of 2008.

The seat went to poll for the first time in 2012 Assembly elections, when Vinay Tiwari defeated Arvind Giri who was then contesting as a Congress candidate.

20221028-125801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Smriti Kalra takes the mic on audio show ‘Malang Ishq’

    Will win majority in Goa, but take non-BJP parties along: Congress

    OP Jindal Global University breaks into world’s top 500 varsities

    Battle for UP: RPI not to contest, but to support BJP