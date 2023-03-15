INDIA

Yogi to become longest serving UP CM on March 25

When Yogi Adityanath completes six years in office on March 25 and becomes the longest serving Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh with an unbroken tenure, the state government will get into a mega celebration mode.

According to a state government spokesman, as soon as Yogi completes first year of his second term, he will hold the record of remaining on the post of chief minister for six consecutive years and six days. This is the longest period in a stretch so far in the state for any Chief Minister.

Earlier, Dr Sampurnanand of the Congress remained the Chief Minister of the state for five years and 345 days from 1954 to 1960.

The BJP-led state government will kick off the celebrations by holding a press conference in Lucknow, where Yogi, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, the party’s state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and other party officials will be present.

The Chief Minister will present the achievements of six years of his government and about the changes that have taken place in the state in the past six years.

He will also speak about the investment-friendly environment created in the state due to the improved law and order and the opportunities for employment and self-employment.

Similar press conferences will be held in districts by ministers in charge.

Local MPs, MLAs, district panchayat president and Legislative Council members will be present at these press conferences.

The BJP came to power for the second time in the state by winning 255 seats in the state legislative assembly in 2022.

The state unit of the party will also celebrate the occasion with various functions.

