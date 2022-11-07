The Uttar Pradesh government is launching a major campaign against those illegally occupying enemy properties in the state.

A nodal officer will be appointed to remove encroachments from these properties.

According to the government spokesman, “Out of 5,936 enemy properties in the state, 1,826 are under illegal occupation.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently issued directives to ensure that such properties still in illegal possession due to the neglect of previous governments are freed, he said.

Quoting the website of Uttar Pradesh Bhulekh (upbhulekh.gov.in), the spokesperson said 1,467 enemy properties have been occupied by mafia and others, while around 369 are occupied by co-occupiers.

At the same time, 424 properties are occupied by tenants to whom the premises were given on rent at nominal rates during the tenures of the Congress, the Janata Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party (SP) governments.

About 2,250 enemy properties existing in the state are occupied. The maximum illegal occupancy of enemy properties is in Shamli district.

Lucknow ranks first in terms of possession by co-occupiers.

The state capital also has the highest number of properties in possession of tenants.

The government also plans to conduct a revaluation of the rented enemy properties.

Tenants who have occupied these for decades have been paying a nominal rent till now. Such enemy properties will be assessed according to the present market rate and fair rates will be fixed.

