Yogi to release Sonu Nigam’s new version of Hanuman Chalisa

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the new version of Hanuman Chalisa sung by popular playback singer Sonu Nigam in Ayodhya on the “auspicious” occasion of Deepotsav on October 23.

“This rendition of Hanuman Chalisa is melodious, soothing and grand,” said a government spokesman.

Sonu Nigam is also likely to perform at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Sunday as about 17 lakh diyas (earthen lamps), including over 1.25 lakh diyas made of cow dung, will light up Ayodhya, setting a new world record.

