Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) to see the 18-month-old baby Laxmi who was injured in the courtroom shootout.

The shootout happened on Wednesday.

The chief minister spoke to her mother and gave the child a bundle of chocolates.

He also met the two police personnel who had been injured in the incident and spoke to doctors about their treatment.

The chief minister told the doctors to ensure best treatment for the injured persons and asked officials to remain in touch with medical experts.

