Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Sunday afternoon to inquire about the health of former chief minister Kalyan Singh.

Kalyan Singh’s condition, according to the PGI official bulletin, deteriorated on Saturday when he complained of respiratory discomfort with abdominal distension.

The bulletin said, “Oxygen therapy was started. All appropriate blood tests were done. USG imaging, ECHO and consultations from Neurology, Cardiology, gastro-medicine, gastro-surgery, Nephrology and Pulmonary Medicine was done on urgent basis and therapy optimised. Escalation of antibiotics and antifungals have been done considering the possibility of new onset infection/sepsis.”

