INDIA

Yogi wants parks for swamp deer, sarus cranes in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that there should be special parks for swamp deer and sarus cranes in the dense forests.

Yogi Adityanath said that government agencies/departments that cause ‘damage’ to the environment must engage in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities for the conservation of flora and fauna.

He said that special parks should be developed for swamp deer and sarus cranes in the dense forests of the state.

Swamp deer, also known as Barasingha, is the state animal of UP and sarus crane is the state bird.

According to a government spokesman, the Chief Minister said: “Those who harm the environment at any level, CSR funds from them must be utilised for the protection of the environment and wildlife.”

“Such departments that cause the maximum damage to the environment and natural resources must be identified,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that more than 100 crore trees have been planted in the state in the last 6 years, due to which the forest coverage of the state has increased.

20230328-143802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS CVoter Snap Poll: Large number of Indians blame Congress, police...

    Central govt staff arrested for fund defalcation at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial...

    After FB, Russia blocks Twitter amid Ukrainian invasion

    ‘Empuraan’, the second instalment of superhit ‘Lucifer’, announced