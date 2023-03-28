Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that there should be special parks for swamp deer and sarus cranes in the dense forests.

Yogi Adityanath said that government agencies/departments that cause ‘damage’ to the environment must engage in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities for the conservation of flora and fauna.

He said that special parks should be developed for swamp deer and sarus cranes in the dense forests of the state.

Swamp deer, also known as Barasingha, is the state animal of UP and sarus crane is the state bird.

According to a government spokesman, the Chief Minister said: “Those who harm the environment at any level, CSR funds from them must be utilised for the protection of the environment and wildlife.”

“Such departments that cause the maximum damage to the environment and natural resources must be identified,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that more than 100 crore trees have been planted in the state in the last 6 years, due to which the forest coverage of the state has increased.

20230328-143802