Yogi writes to all CMs to take care of UP people

Lucknow, March 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has written to all chief ministers, requesting them to take adequate care of people from Uttar Pradesh, living in their respective states.

The chief minister has also assured that his government would take proper care of residents of other states living in UP.

He said that the lockdown has created unusual circumstances and preventing movement of people was the biggest responsibility of all.

Uttar Pradesh has been facing a huge surge in reverse migration with people from various states returning to their homes despite the lockdown.

People, most of them migrant labourers, are walking long distances to reach their homes.

–IANS

