Religious development is a major aspect of the budget tabled by the Yogi Adityanath government in its last budget before assembly elections.

The budget focuses on funds for development of religious cities including Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Varanasi, Naimsharainya and Vindhyachal.

Tourist amenities in these places of religious significance will be upgraded in the coming year and air and road connectivity will be upgraded.

Talking to reporters, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government would make efforts to take these cities to a global level.

He said that memorial and libraries would be set up top commemorate the memory of freedom fighters like the government had done with the Chaura Chauri incident.

The budget earmarks Rs 200 crore for development of tourism in these sectors.

Ayodhya, alone, has been allocated Rs 100 crore while another Rs 300 crore will be spent on road connectivity to the holy city.

The state government has allotted Rs 140 crore for development and renovation of the Suryakund temple.

Chitrakoot development has been allotted Rs 20 crore in the budget while Vindhyachal and Naimsharainya get Rs 30 crore.

Varanasi has been given Rs 100 crore for beautification and development of tourist amenities.

The state government proposes to set up a tribal museum in Lucknow with Rs 8 crore and a freedom fighters’ museum in Shahjahanpur with Rs 4 crore.

The Chief Minister said that the budget for 2021-22 was welfare-oriented and focused on all sections of society.

“This will give new wings to development and aspirations of the people. We are aiming at all-round development, electricity for all, drinking water for all and roads for all. There are schemes for farmers, youth, women and we are moving ahead with our promises,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the target for excise revenue was Rs 41,500 crore and the government was confident of achieving this.

He said that the state was attracting investments mainly due to ease of doing business and the policies being formulated.

–IANS

amita/rt