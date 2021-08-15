The third phase of ‘Mission Shakti’ to be launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 21 will focus on safety of women in rural areas.

Nodal Head of the mission, Laxmi Singh (IPS), said the aim of the third phase is to provide police service at the doorstep of every woman, including those living in the rural areas.

For the first time women cops are being assigned beat duties like their male counterparts, she added.

“In the system we will include three or four villages and make it a beat for women constables/head constables. They will have to visit the area twice a week and note the problems being faced by women and then resolve them with the help of senior officials. The women cops will also spread awareness about the government schemes which benefit women,” Singh said.

“Now with responsibility of beat, women constables will feel empowered like their male counterparts,” she added.

Laxmi Singh said Mission Shakti ‘kakshas’ (rooms) are being opened in Panchayat Bhawans where women cops will meet survivors of heinous crimes of the past three years and find out whether they have got justice.

If the accused are absconding the women cops will inform senior officials to ensure the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

Another step taken under ‘Mission Shakti’ is weekly care of single mothers and elderly by women-help desks at police stations, both in urban and rural pockets.

She said on the instructions of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, women cops will also coordinate with other government agencies to rehabilitate women/men who are mentally deranged and roam around at bus, railway stations, and markets.

