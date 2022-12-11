COMMUNITYWORLD

Yogi’s team in Toronto woos Canadians for Lucknow investor summit

NewsWire
0
0

Pitching Uttar Pradesh as the engine of India’s growth, a high-level Uttar Pradesh delegation here wooed investors to the state’s Global Investors Summit 2023 in February.

The Yogi Adityanath government, which is aiming to attract over Rs 10 lakh crore from investors, has sent delegations to 17 countries to woo investors.

Around 10,000 investors are expected to attend the three-day summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12 .

At a dinner hosted on Friday for the visiting delegation, led by Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and comprising Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh Saini, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash and others, the Canada India Foundation signed an MoU with Uttar Pradesh to facilitate investment from Canada.

Welcoming the delegation, Canada India Foundation chairman Satish Thakkar promised that Indo-Canadian investors were eager to explore opportunities offered at the state investor summit.

Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said Uttar Pradesh has become the fastest growing state in India as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has embarked on a mission to make the state a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years by quadrupling its GDP.

“UP’s current growth rate is eight per cent and it will soon hit double digits. The investor summit is part of the chief minister’s plan to fasten the growth,” said the state chief secretary who is credited with the creation of the OCI card during his stint at the Centre.

Mishra said the state has been transformed into the expressway state of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of reform, perform and transform.

Thanks to its new six expressways, corridors, and airports, the chief secretary said, the state offers top-notch infrastructure and smooth connectivity for businesses, making the state the logistic hub of India.

Mishra also touched upon the upcoming defence production corridor, new proposed airports and expressways and the one-district-one-product concept as part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s mission to transform the state.

20221211-112006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    York police lay addition charges in rental housing fraud case

    Ontario offering free training and paid apprenticeships for electricians 

    Chrystia Freeland outlines Canada’s $8.9 billion affordability plan to tackle inflation

    Canada confirms 112 cases of monkeypox