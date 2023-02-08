ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Yogita Bihani manifested working with Kapil Sharma in ‘Alone’

Actress Yogita Bihani, was in for a sweet surprise when she was told that she would be cast opposite comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in the music video of ‘Alone’.

What’s more? She manifested working with the comedian for a long time so, when it came true, it served as a moment for the actress. Kapil and Yogita are paired together in the music video which marks Kapil’s single debut.

Yogita, who made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’, said: “I have been a huge fan of Kapil Sharma ever since his show started. When I was told that I will be cast opposite Kapil in ‘Alone’ I was absolutely surprised, because I always felt there is a connection between us even though we had never met before.”She further mentioned: “I admire him a lot and I feel I have unknowingly manifested this moment which makes me very grateful about this opportunity.”

‘Alone’, which has been crooned by Kapil Sharma and Guru Randhawa, will hit the airwaves on February 9 on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

‘Alone’ is produced by T-Series, directed by Gifty, and its music is produced by Sanjoy and composed by Guru Randhawa.

