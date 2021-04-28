Yohan Blake, Jamaica’s Olympic silver medallist in 100 and 200 metres, has urged Indian cricket fans to stay safe as the second wave of Coronavirus engulfs the country.

The 31-year-old 2011 World 100m champion, in a letter posted on his twitter handle and tagged to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Indian Premier League (IPL), wants everyone to be safe.

“Just want to take this time to send my love to India. I have been watching cricket over the years. I have grown to love the country so much. Wonderful people all around. I am begging everyone please do what you can to stay safe. I know it may be difficult but imagine if we work together,” Blake has written and signed the one-para “letter”.

The Jamaican sprinter has been following the IPL matches and posting comments from time to time on the social media.

