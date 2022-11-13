WORLD

Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to strengthen deterrence against N.Korea

US President Joe Biden on Sunday reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to bolster its “extended deterrence” protection of South Korea and Japan during a trilateral summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The three leaders met in Phnom Penh on the sidelines of annual regional gatherings amid heightened tensions in the wake of a series of North Korean missile launches and persistent concern that Pyongyang could carry out its seventh nuclear test at any time, Yonhap News Agency reported.

“The Leaders strongly condemn DPRK’s unprecedented number of ballistic missile launches this year, including multiple ICBM launches, as well as a flurry of conventional military action that pose a grave threat to the peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and beyond,” the leaders said in a joint statement. DPRK stands for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

They also urged the North to abide by its obligations and commitments to denuclearise while reaffirming yet another nuclear test by the North would be met with “a strong and resolute response from the international community.”

“At the same time, the three countries will work together to strengthen deterrence. President Biden reiterated that the US commitment to defend Japan and the ROK is ironclad and backed by the full range of capabilities, including nuclear,” the statement said. ROK stands for South Korea’s official name, Republic of Korea.

“As the regional security environment grows more challenging, President Biden reaffirms that the US commitment to reinforce extended deterrence to Japan and the ROK will only strengthen,” it said.

