WORLD

Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial

NewsWire
0
0

Visiting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his US counterpart President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington as part of events to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.

During Tuesday’s visit, Yoon and Biden each laid a wreath and silently bowed their heads as they paid tribute to the Korean and American service members killed in the 1950-53 conflict, reports Yonhap News Agency.

First Ladies Kim Keon Hee and Jill Biden stood closely behind them.

The two couples later stopped in front of the Wall of Remembrance, which was added to the memorial last year.

The wall displays the names of more than 43,000 Korean and American troops killed during the war.

It was the first time Yoon and Biden met after the South Korean President arrived in Washington on Monday for a six-day state visit.

On Wednesday, the Presidents are scheduled to hold a summit and attend a state dinner at the White House.

20230426-094002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MacGill reveals emotional trauma a year after being kidnapped by armed...

    Firenze Open: JJ Wolf marches into final with win over Mikael...

    Sinn Fein’s win in N.Ireland polls raises question of re-unification

    Luxembourg PM Bettel tests positive for Covid-19 again