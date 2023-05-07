WORLD

Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S.Korean experts to visit Fukushima nuclear plant

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed on Sunday to allow a group of South Korean experts to visit Japan to inspect the planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, both sides said.

Yoon and Kishida announced the agreement during a joint press conference following a summit in Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

“With regard to the contaminated water from Fukushima, we agreed on the dispatch of an on-site inspection team of South Korean experts,” the South Korean President said during the press conference at the presidential office.

“I hope a meaningful step will be achieved in consideration of our people’s demands for a science-based and objective inspection,” Yoon added.

The two leaders met in Seoul for their second summit in less than two months, a highly symbolic meeting demonstrating the neighbouring nations are firmly on course to the full restoration of long-frayed relations.

Kishida said the Japanese government’s commitment to inheriting past administrations’ positions on the two countries’ shared history is “unwavering”.

He also added that his “heart aches” for the Korean people who suffered under Tokyo’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

