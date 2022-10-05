South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plan to hold phone talks this week, Yoon’s office said Wednesday amid tensions caused by North Korea’s recent intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) launch.

The phone conversation is set to take place Thursday, two days after the recalcitrant regime fired the missile over Japan to fall into the Pacific, marking its first launch of an IRBM in eight months, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon and Kishida are expected to discuss joint responses to evolving nuclear and missile threats.

Seoul, Washington and Tokyo have recently been stepping up security coordination amid growing concerns that Pyongyang could further ratchet up tensions through what would be its seventh nuclear test or other provocative acts.

20221005-160603