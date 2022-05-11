WORLD

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol made his first commute to work by motorcade on Wednesday, an unusual spectacle that followed his relocation of the presidential office.

Yoon left his private home in southern Seoul at 8.21 a.m. and arrived at his office in the central district of Yongsan at 8.34 a.m., reports Yonhap News Agency

He will commute everyday for now while the Foreign Minister’s official residence is being converted into the new presidential residence.

Yoon has moved both the presidential office and the presidential residence out of Cheong Wa Dae, and opened the compound to the public.

When reporters asked him how he felt about his first commute to work, Yoon noted that his first day at the office was actually Tuesday.

The President did work from his office Tuesday but did so after travelling from his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly, not from his home.

Asked to share his thoughts on becoming the first President to commute to work, he answered: “Well, I don’t have any special thoughts. I should work.”

Yoon addressed media commentaries that pointed out he did not mention unity in his inauguration speech, saying he left it out because it was obvious.

“Our political process itself is a process of national unity. I talked about the values we will pursue in the process of achieving unity. That’s how you should look at it.”

