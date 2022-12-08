South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating climbed to 41.5 per cent, breaking through the 40 per cent threshold for the first time in five months, a poll showed on Thursday.

Positive assessment of Yoon’s performance jumped 9.1 percentage points from the previous survey conducted from November 21-22, while negative assessment fell 9.7 percentage points to 56.7 per cent in the same period, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The poll was conducted on 1,000 people aged 18 or older nationwide between Monday and Tuesday this week by pollster Gongjung.

It marked the first time in five months that Yoon’s approval rating exceeded 40 per cent.

His approval rating came in at 42.7 per cent in the Gongjung poll conducted from July 4-5.

Yoon’s approval rating rose in all age groups and in all regions with the exception of the southeastern areas like Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang province, according to the pollster.

Seo Yo-han, head of Gongjung, attributed the steady rise to Yoon’s stern handling of a nationwide walkout of truckers.

“The main cause seems to be dealing with the truckers’ walkout in accordance with law and principle,” Seo said.

“Increased approval ratings in the Chungcheong region and those in their 20s and 60s drove the approval rating higher.”

