WORLD

Yoon’s approval rating below 40% after 4 weeks

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating fell to 38.9 per cent, dropping below 40 per cent for the first time in four weeks, a poll showed on Monday.

In the poll of 2,508 adults conducted by Realmeter from March 6-10, the positive assessment of Yoon’s performance declined 4 percentage points from the previous week, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The figure had stayed in the low 40 per cent range for three straight weeks.

Yoon’s disapproval rating rose 5.7 percentage points to 58.9 per cent in the same period.

By age, it jumped the most among younger people, climbing 13 percentage points among respondents in their 20s and 11.3 percentage points for those in their 30s.

20230313-103603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S. Korea’s 1st lunar orbiter transported to US for August launch

    Severe weather lashes Australia with flooding, fires

    B’desh extends closure of schools, colleges

    Pakistan allows state-owned company to import 0.3 million tons of wheat...