South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating fell to 38.9 per cent, dropping below 40 per cent for the first time in four weeks, a poll showed on Monday.

In the poll of 2,508 adults conducted by Realmeter from March 6-10, the positive assessment of Yoon’s performance declined 4 percentage points from the previous week, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The figure had stayed in the low 40 per cent range for three straight weeks.

Yoon’s disapproval rating rose 5.7 percentage points to 58.9 per cent in the same period.

By age, it jumped the most among younger people, climbing 13 percentage points among respondents in their 20s and 11.3 percentage points for those in their 30s.

