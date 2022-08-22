South Korean President President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating rose for the second straight week, in a positive sign that his rating may be recovering from unusual lows, a poll revealed on Monday.

In the poll of 2,011 voters conducted by Realmeter from August 16-19, 32.2 per cent gave a positive assessment of his job, up 1.8 percentage points from the previous week, reports Yonhap News Agency.

It marked the second straight week in which his approval rating rose after edging up to 30.4 per cent from 29.3 per cent a week earlier.

Yoon’s disapproval rating slipped 1.4 percentage points to 65.8 per cent.

“We will have to monitor for another week or two to determine whether it is a solid recovery but at least the ratings have hit the lowest point in the short term,” the pollster said.

Yoon, who began his term with an approval rating of about 50 per cent, has seen the figure tumble to below 30 per cent amid an unpopular policy proposal and criticism on his personnel picks for the presidential office and the government.

In a press conference marking his 100 days in office, the President had said he will humbly uphold the public sentiment and will thoroughly look into the various problems that have been raised.

The favourability ratings for Yoon’s People Power Party rose 1.8 percentage points to 37.6 per cent, snapping a three-week decline and narrowing its gap with the main opposition Democratic Party, whose rating fell 2.7 percentage points to 44.4 per cent.

20220822-090604