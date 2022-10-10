WORLD

Yoon's approval rating rebounds after plunge

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating edged up to 32 per cent last week, rebounding from a drop blamed on his use of foul language caught on a hot mic during a trip to New York, a survey revealed on Monday.

The Realmeter poll of 2,012 people from October 4-7 showed that Yoon’s approval rating rose 0.8 percentage point from a week earlier while his disapproval rating fell 0.2 percentage point to 65.8 per cent, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The rating had dropped after he was caught on a hot mic making remarks that appeared to include vulgar words.

Also at issue was whether he talked about the US Congress or President Joe Biden when using such words as the recording was not clear due to noise.

Yoon’s office said he only spoke about domestic politics without mentioning Congress or Biden.

Realmeter said the South Korean leader’s rating rebounded as the hot mic incident has been overshadowed by other issues, such as former President Moon Jae-in rejecting a request from the state audit agency to answer questions in writing in connection with the 2020 death of a fisheries official at the hands of North Korea.

Moon’s administration has been accused of concluding without enough evidence that the official was killed while attempting to defect to the North.

Since Yoon came into power, the government revisited the case and said there is no sufficient evidence showing the official attempted to defect.

The survey also showed that the ruling People Power Party saw its approval rating fell 0.1 percentage point to 35.3 per cent, while the rating of the main opposition Democratic Party rose 3.1 percentage points to 49.2 per cent.

