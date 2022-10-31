WORLD

Yoon’s approval rating rises to 35.7%

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating rose to 35.7 per cent, surpassing the mid-30 percent range for the first time in four months, a new poll revealed on Monday.

Yoon’s approval rating jumped 2.8 percentage points from the previous week, while his disapproval rating slipped by 2.7 percentage points to 61.7 per cent, according to the Realmeter poll.

This is the first time the President has garnered support of more than 35 per cent in a Realmeter poll since the first week of July, reports Yonhap News Agency.

His rating rose amid tensions over North Korean missile launches, and prosecution investigations into alleged wrongdoing by the previous Moon Jae-in government and into corruption allegations involving opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.

The poll also showed Yoon’s People Power Party garnered support of 37.6 per cent, up 2.3 percentage points from the previous week, and the Democratic Party received support of 46.4 per cent, down 2 percentage points over the same period.

20221031-095604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    11 injured after Thai police clash with protesters

    US court temporarily halts Biden’s vax mandate for companies

    ‘Possibility of more volcanic blasts, tsunamis after Tonga eruption remains to...

    Elon Musk may bring wealthy partners to acquire Twitter