York Police and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are offering a $100,000 award for information leading to the location of Elnaz Hajtamiri and/or the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance a year ago.

“York Regional Police is hopeful that the $100,000 reward will result in information that will help us to bring those responsible to justice and provide needed closure to the family,” said Chief Jim MacSween. “Thanks to our Police Services Board for supporting us in this initiative. We will continue working diligently with the OPP and will do whatever we can to support them in their investigation.”

Hajtamiri, 37, was abducted at approximately 8:30 p.m. on January 12, 2022, from a Wasaga Beach residence by three suspects dressed in fake police gear. They fled in a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

Three weeks before her kidnapping, she was attacked in a Richmond Hill underground garage, by suspects who have since been arrested and charged.

On April 13 last year, York police police arrested and charged Riyasat Singh with Attempted Murder, Attempted Kidnapping, Mischief to Property over $5,000 and Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000. Some months later, on November 28, Singh pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Assault and was sentenced to one of year jail time, however he was deported on December 14.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued in April for a second suspect that identified as Harshdeep Binner from Brampton. He was charged with Attempted Murder, Attempted Kidnapping, Mischief to Property over $5,000 and Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000. Binner currently remains in custody and will appear next in Newmarket Court on January 20.

Also arrested at that time was another Brampton man, Harjot Sandhu. He was charged Accessory After the Commission of an Indicatable Offence after assisting BINNER in evading police detection. Sandhu was released on bail on December 5, 2022, with court-imposed conditions. He will appear next in court on January 1.

On July 12, 2022, Mohamad Lilo, Elnaz’s ex-boyfriend, was arrested jointly with the OPP in relation to the underground attack and charged with Attempted Murder and Attempted Kidnapping.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.