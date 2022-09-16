York police have arrested and charged six people from Toronto in connection with 21 incidents of theft of merchandise worth more than $21,000 in York Region.

Last November, officers began an investigation following a series of reports connected to thefts from commercial hardware stores in and around York Region.

On Tuesday, September 13, officers identified four of the suspects and arrested them while they attempted to steal nearly $6,000 in smoke detectors from a store in Barrie. Upon their arrest, officers located cocaine, heroine and methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, September 14, a search warrant was executed on a residence in Toronto, where two additional suspects were located and arrested. A large number of stolen items were recovered, including a stolen U-Haul van with keys, power tools, Moen faucets and other household accessories, worth approximately $15,000. Five grams of heroin and two grams of cocaine were also seized.

The six suspects — Salinder Singh (26), Navdeep Singh (23), Lovepreet Singh (25), Annuveer Singh (25), Manpreet Singh (24) and Sukhman Deep Sandhu (34) — have been connected to 21 incidents and investigators have laid 47 charges.

Investigators believe some of the stolen merchandise may be linked to other commercial store thefts in Peel, Halton, Durham and Toronto.

Police are seeking information from witnesses and encourage any other victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7441, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.