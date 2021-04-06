Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit have charged four men in connection with multiple robberies.

On March 31, 2021 at approximately 1:55 p.m. a suspect attempted to enter a cellphone store located at 1076 Hoover Park Drive in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, police said. The suspect was asked to remove his mask before he was permitted to enter but refused, fleeing to a waiting older-model black Honda Accord.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., the same day, four suspects entered a cellphone store located at 2-25 First Commerce Drive in the Town of Aurora. They threatened the employees, with one suspect grabbing one of the employees by the neck and throwing her to the ground. The suspects then filled a bag with mobile devices and fled from the store police added.

Through the investigation, officers identified two vehicles used by the suspect group and located them in Mississauga. With the assistance of Peel Regional Police, the suspects were stopped and taken into custody. The same suspects have been linked to several other incidents between February and March 2021, in the regions of York, Peel and Halton.

Michael Quaye (20) of Mississauga; Ravjit Sanghera (18), of Mississauga; Jahiem James (18) of Brantford and Devonte Jones (19) of Brampton have been charged in connection with the cellphone store roberries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.