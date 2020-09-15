York police investigating 4 break-ins in Markham businesses

MARKHAM

Investigators with the York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are appealing for witnesses and information after four commercial break and enters occurred overnight in the City of Markham

On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at approximately 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break in at an ice cream restaurant on Main Street, Unionville. While investigating, officers discovered that three other businesses had also been broken into overnight in the same area.

Officers believe that the incidents occurred sometime overnight or in the early morning hours and the entries are believed to have been committed by the same suspect.

York Regional Police encourages business owners to take proactive steps to help keep their businesses safe. Break and enters are often crimes of opportunity, so the less appealing and the more difficult you make it for thieves to break in, the more likely they are to move along.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.