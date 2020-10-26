Canindia News

York police lay 9 stunt driving charges on the weekend

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

York Regional Police laid nine stunt charges in another busy weekend on York Region roads.

On Friday, October 23, 2020, a driver had his licence suspended and his vehicle impounded for seven days after driving 106 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive in Vaughan.


Also in Vaughan, on Saturday afternoon, a driver was charged for travelling 124 kilometres in a 60 kilometre per hour zone. When officers approached the vehicle, they noticed a three-month-old baby was a passenger in the car.

In other weekend occurrences, officers charged drivers with excessive speeding and stunt driving, which included one driver performing a donut and fishtailing at Eagle Street and Upper Canada Road in the Town of Newmarket. The driver was also charged with Impaired Operation.

Road safety, speeding and aggressive driving will always be a high priority of York Regional Police.

Anyone caught driving more than 50 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit can expect to be charged, have their vehicle towed and their licence suspended.

Citizens are encouraged to report unsafe driving, either by calling 9-1-1 if the incident appears to be a potential life-threatening emergency, calling the non-emergency line for vehicle gatherings that appear to be preparing to race, or by reporting the incident through our Road Watch program at https://onlinereporting.yrp.ca/RoadWatch.html.

