York police have asked for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect who is wanted for a sexual assault that occurred in Markham.

Police said that on Monday August 15, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers received a report that a 30-year-old female victim was jogging westbound on Elson Street near Marydale Avenue when an unknown male suspect on a bicycle grabbed the victim from behind and touched her in a sexual manner. The victim yelled and the suspect fled the scene riding his bicycle west on Elson Street.

Investigators believe the same male suspect may be connected to another incident that took place on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at approximately 8:45 p.m. in the area of Ann Louise Crescent and Denison Street, Markham. At the time, a 15-year-old female victim was walking outside when an unknown male suspect on a bicycle grabbed her from behind and touched her in a sexual manner. The suspect fled the scene riding his bicycle.

The suspect is described as male, South Asian, possibly in their late teens, of dark complexion with acne on forehead, black hair and a 1” buzz cut. The suspect was wearing black framed rectangular eye glasses, a grey T-shirt with possibly a Champion brand logo across the chest, blue shorts and dark-coloured running shoes.

The suspect was riding a blue CCM mountain bike with orange tire rims, rrange brake wires and gear shifts.

A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature. York Regional Police would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who can identify the suspect to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.