Canindia News

You are the epitome of love: Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi receives birthday wish from ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE010

Actress Asha Negi, who turned year older on Sunday,has received a beautiful wish from her former boyfriend, actor Rithvik Dhanjani.

“You are the epitome of self love and grace negi! To be able to love yourself like you do is the truest form of being.

“The magnitude of your self love and being who you truly are is the reason why gods light shall always be shining upon you and I pray that there shall never be a dull moment In Your life, your smile shall light up the world wherever you go, May The kindness of your heart be showered upon the world to make it a better place,” Rithvik wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted a throwback picture of Asha relaxing with a book in her hand.

“An accurate depiction of your birthday celebration in 2020. Fly high butterfly. Happy birthday Asha,” Rithvik added.

Asha and Rithvik were in relationship for more than seven years. They broke up in 2020.

The two fell in love with each other while working on the show “Pavitra Rishta”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Deepika shares glimpse of Ranveer’s rainbow birthday cake

CanIndia New Wire Service

Karnataka BJP MLA ‘celebrates’ birthday amid lockdown

CanIndia New Wire Service

Aurangabad girl gang-raped at 19th birthday party in Mumbai

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More