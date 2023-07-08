Actor Vipin Sharma, who was recently seen in the streaming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ and has essayed the role of Ehsan Qureshi in Anurag Kashyap’s magnum opus ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, has shared that an actor would never know that a film would become a big hit during the course of filming.

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is one of the biggest films of Hindi parallel cinema and has over the years gained a cult status owing to its storytelling, the way in which it was shot in a shoestring budget and of course the music which stands the test of time.

Talking to IANS, Vipin said: “As a film artiste you can never tell if a film will turn out to be a cult classic. It’s like cooking a delicacy, you know about the dish being made but until it’s made you will never be able to tell how the flavour notes, the texture and the aroma would turn out to be. The same thing happened with ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.”

He went on to share that “one thing” that he really liked about working on ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ – the bonding that developed between the members of the cast and crew.

He told IANS: “Anurag had asked all the actors to do a workshop for 10 days. The bonding that happened in those 10 days between all of us, greatly helped the film and reflected in our performances. It was not a big budget film, we had very small vanity vans, we were not living in 5 star hotels, the locations had their own issues but I would still do it again because it is an important film in my filmography and it gave me so much as an actor, it was a very fulfilling experience.”

