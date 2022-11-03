INDIASCI-TECH

You can now control your iPhone with your brain: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Synchron, a New York-based company, has created a device called “Synchron Switch” that allows patients to control an iPhone or iPad using their brain.

According to Semafor, an array of sensors known as a “Stentrode” is inserted into the top of the brain via a blood vessel. It is controlled wirelessly using the Synchron Switch from the patient’s chest.

Rodney Gorham, a retired software salesman in Melbourne,has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a nervous system disease that severely impacts physical functioning.

Synchron has six patients using the Synchron Switch device and Gorham is the first ever to use it with an Apple product, according to a report.

“We’re excited about iOS and Apple products because they’re so ubiquitous, and this would be the first brain switch input into the device,” Tom Oxley, Synchron’s co-founder and CEO was quoted as saying.

With the Synchron Switch, Gorham’s thoughts are turned into action on the iPad.

The iPad registers Gorham’s foot tapping as a finger tap when he thinks about tapping his foot.

Using his Synchron Switch, Gorham is able to send single-word text messages from his iPad, reports Semafor.

Synchron is also the first company to receive approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical trials for a computer-brain implant.

The company which has raised $70 million in venture and other funding, foots the cost of implanting and maintaining the device, it added.

20221103-144004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka shocker: Mother throws newborn baby, tells cops she can’t raise...

    Day after PM’s Rs 2K dole, farmers stunned by hike in...

    Todywalla Classical Indian Art Auction Preview at the Habitat Center

    MP: 3 govt presses closed, panel to decide fate of staff