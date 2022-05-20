A touchscreen-optimised version of Fortnite is now available to stream via Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service on iOS and Android after four months in closed beta.

According to The Verge, it means iPhone users now have another workaround to play one of the most popular games in the world after it was unceremoniously booted from the App Store in August 2020 for bypassing Apple’s in-app payment system.

On iOS, GeForce Now is available via the browser, while Android owners can access it via an app, the report said.

The official launch follows a months-long beta period during which Nvidia says 500,000 people streamed over 4 million sessions of Fortnite via the service.

As a result of the testing, Nvidia claims it has been able to optimise its “on-screen touch controls and game menus”.

As per the report, iOS users have the most to gain from this touch-optimised version of Fortnite coming to GeForce Now since Android users are still able to install the game natively via sideloading.

The PC version of Fortnite has previously been available to stream on Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, which is also available on Windows, macOS, Android TV, select LG TVs, and via browsers including Chrome and Edge.

