New Delhi, July 9 (IANSlife) To mark the occasion of its haute couture show at the Haute Couture Fashion week in Paris, luxury fashion house Dior is reviving the spirit of the emblematic Bains de La Samaritaine and embarking on the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris aboard a boat for an unprecedented cruise on the river Seine.

The Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Cruise is an invitation to discover the art of well-being and the excellent expertise of the iconic address, differently. To experience a moment of happiness in the heart of Paris, the city that Christian Dior loved so much.

United for almost one year within La Samaritaine, the Maisons of Dior and Cheval Blanc Paris have created an avant-garde vision of skincare, beauty and well-being. Carried by an unprecedented holistic view, it places an absolute blossoming of the skin and the senses at the heart of its philosophy. A truly exceptional place, Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris is pushing the luxury cursor for an unprecedented experience at the peak of refinement, with a two-hour cruise on the river Seine, during which 60-minute face and body treatments are available. To mark the occasion, Dior has created a floating spa on board a boat which, to make the moment even more exclusive and private, will welcome only five passengers in total, in its four beautiful suites, for each journey.

With this event, Dior is reviving the spirit of the Bains de La Samaritaine: established at Pont-Neuf on an elegant peniche, the most luxurious baths of 19th century Paris. Ancestors of the modern spa and equipped with incredibly technical installations for the era, there were about a hundred cabins offering cosmetic and medicinal water treatments, steam baths and hydrotherapy treatments.

Moored at Port Debilly facing the Eiffel Tower, the cruise envelops its passengers in an ambiance of luxury and serenity. On the upper deck, the atmosphere is a prelude to relaxation, with rattan furniture and parasols in blue toile de Jouy, an iconic Maison pattern reinterpreted by Maria Grazia Chiuri, that invites you to slow down. Surrounding palm trees add a touch of the French Riviera.

Two lower levels Maison a lounge and four treatment cabins - three single and one double - elegant cocoons of warm intimacy. In a combination of the Dior and Cheval Blanc Paris design codes, the decor takes up the spirit of luxury boat cabins, punctuated with cane work patterns and a toile de Jouy revisited in a soft beige tone. The only cabin on the lower deck -2 is extended by a private sitting room. This double cabin aims to provide an even more private setting. Its vast gazebo is protected by a delicate veil while a trompe-l’oeil view of Paris is revealed on the wall. This view, to be admired by only two people at a time, is inspired by the virtual fresco by artist Oyoram, installed by the swimming pool at the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris.

An exclusive treatment menu has been designed for this moment out of time. Given while the boat journeys towards the Cheval Blanc Paris at the foot of the Pont-Neuf bridge, there is a choice of two face treatments: the Dior prestige cruise, inspired by the fabulous regenerative powers of the Granville rose, and the l’or de vie cruise, brimming with precious Yquem sap. Two body treatments are also on the program: relaxing or energizing, to act on every muscle, every fragment of skin, and on the mind, like two wonderful, holistic and beneficial escapes. Steeped in the avant-garde approach of the Maison and of Cheval Blanc Paris, these expert protocols consider each guest in every dimension: physical, emotional and psychological. Lasting 60 minutes each, they combine the quintessence of Dior science with the skillful hands of the beauty ambassadors, offering the promise of immediate benefits and lasting well-being. Beyond beauty, they are a passport to happiness.

At the end of their treatment, passengers are invited to step into the indoor lounge or to head up to the terrace on the upper deck in order to continue their cruise with a cocktail while viewing the most beautiful monuments of Paris, until they return to Port Debilly. As the journey along the water unfurls, a tribute to Monsieur Dior lies in an invitation to follow in the footsteps of his Parisian promenades. Throughout his life, the couturier had a deep love for the capital, its architecture and its monuments.

Lastly, to extend these special moments, Dior invites yoga teacher Julie Pujols-Benoit to lead six special morning sports cruises; pilates teacher Mehdi El Mabrouk; Chen Yi Rhe, Tai Chi teacher; and finally Shannon the bar dance teacher.

With just three single suites and one double suite available per journey, this exclusive cruise is on till July 13, 2022. It leaves five times per day and is also possible to privatise the boat and its cabins or to organise a private, half-day or evening event.Treatment menu:

* The Dior prestige cruise | 2hr cruise including 1hr face treatment | 750

* The l’or de vie cruise | 2hr cruise including 1hr face treatment | 750

* The Dior energizing cruise | 2hr cruise including 1hr body massage | 670

* The Dior relaxing cruise | 2hr cruise including 1hr body massage | 670

* The cruise for two with privatisation of the double suite | 2hr cruise including 1hr face treatment or body massage for 2 people | 1500

* The sports cruise | 1hr cruise including 50min of sport| 150

Contact Diorspacruise@Diormail.com or call 0033676283131

