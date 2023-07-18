INDIA

‘You come late, so I come late too’, employee replies to boss’ showcause notice

A communication has gone viral on social media wherein a junior employee, in answer to a showcause for coming late to office replied that his boss comes late too, so he comes late as well.

The zonal chief engineer served a show cause notice to one of the staff in the electricity department (Jaipur discom) in Kota.

The employee responded to the notice in a very strange way.

His reply has become a topic of discussion on social media and has also raised questions about the entire system.

Zonal Chief Engineer GS Bairwa conducted a surprise inspection on July 14.

During the inspection at 9.45 a.m., Commercial Officer Ajit Singh was not found in his seat in the audit branch.

Ajit Singh’s signature was not there in the register either.

On finding Singh absent, the zonal chief engineer had issued him a showcause notice.

On July 17, Singh replied to the zonal chief engineer’s showcause notice.

Singh wrote in his reply that ‘You yourself never come on time, that’s why I also do not come on time’.

Ajit Singh is engaged in the Electricity Department from the Ex-servicemen Quota, and has been posted in Kota for the last 4 years.

In this regard, Ajit Singh said that “even today, the Zonal Chief Engineer has come late”.

“I have given the correct answer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bairwa said that 60 personnel were found absent during a surprise inspection. Showcause notices were issued to all. One of the notices was also served to Ajit Singh of the audit branch.

