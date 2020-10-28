Canindia News

You don’t need to show skin for item numbers, says Karishma Tanna

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actress Karishma Tanna features in the dance number Basanti, in the upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She song was released on Wednesday.

“We were certain that we didn’t want skin show in the song. We wanted to focus on my expression, dance and other artistes in the song, and the song itself. An item song doesn’t mean that you need to show skin,” Karishma told IANS.

Karishma features in the song along with Manoj Bajpayee, who is one of the lead actors of the film. The dance has been shot in the nineties style.

“I had a blast shooting the song. When I heard the song, I instantly found the song fun-loving, and I was excited for the fact that we got such legendary lyrics. Working with Manoj was an amazing experience. I know him personally and now I got the chance to work with him,” said Karishma about sharing screen space with the National Award-winning actor.

The lyrics talk of iconic characters from “Sholay”, such as Gabbar Singh, Veeru and Basanti. “I would say the lyrics are taken from a legendary film, Sholay, and Basanti is the one and only Hema Malini,” Karishma said.

The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his social comedies, and is set to release this Diwali.

