You have a tough CJI, won’t permit forum shopping, says Chief Justice Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday told an advocate that he will not permit forum shopping.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice made this remark during the process of mentioning of cases. A lawyer mentioned a case even though the same case was mentioned the day before a bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph. The lawyer submitted that this was a case of encounter.

The Chief Justice told the lawyer: “You went to Justice Joseph, today you are here. You can go to some other judge then. You can just pick and choose your judge. I will not permit forum shopping as the CJI.”

“A message to the bar, you have a tough CJI and such practices will not be allowed.”

In another incident during the mentioning of cases process, the Chief Justice pulled up a lawyer for not showing respect to a woman lawyer before him.

“What are you doing? There is a lady in front of you.. show some respect. Is this how you behave at home and outside? You are putting your arm around her to get the mike…,” he said.

The Chief Justice refused to hear the lawyer’s matter and told him to come back the next day.

