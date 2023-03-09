INDIA

‘You reap what you sow’: Delhi BJP on Sisodia’s arrest by ED

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva has said that the arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Enforcement Directorate brings true the old saying: “you reap what you sow.”

“Manish Sisodia has been a part of a big chain of financial beneficiaries in the Delhi liquor scam. Legal media reports had always suggested that the day inquiry of Telangana Chief Minister’s daughter K. Kavita gets started, Manish Sisodia, too, will land up in ED custody,” Sachdeva added.

“Liquor scam of the Kejriwal government is a big scam and henceforth in every election the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will accept that it will have to explain a lot to the people on Manish Sisodia’s role.”

Sisodia has been arrested by another central agency a day before his bail hearing in the Delhi liquor policy case comes up before a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

The ED arrested the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister after questioning him for two days over alleged money laundering while framing the new liquor policy, which was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena directed the CBI to investigate the case.

20230309-210803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Railways to introduce Jagannath Express before next Rath Yatra

    Trinamool Congress leader caught on camera with gun in her hand

    India, Bangladesh ink seven pacts

    FDI flows into Pakistan take a hit amid political turmoil