‘You were such a happy kid’: TV actors mourn Tunisha’s demise

A number of young TV celebrities, notably Mohsin Khan, Aly Goni, Kanwar Dhillon and Akanksha Puri have mourned the passing of 20-year-old ‘Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul’ lead actress Tunisha Sharma.

She was found dead on the sets in Vasai, Mumbai, on Saturday. It is believed that she committed suicide. The post-mortem report indicated that she died because of suffocation after hanging.

‘Pandya Store’ actor Mohsin Khan and close friend of Tunisha shared a picture with her on Instagram and wrote: “Not done Tunu.” He posted several pictures with Tunisha and said: “May always smile from d heavens, Tunisha.”

Aly Goni also took to his Instagram handle and shared Tunisha’s picture on his story and added broken heart and sad emojis.

‘Naagin’ actress and reality TV star Rashami Desai commented on her Instagram handle: “Cannot believe. Never knew her personally but one of the charming faces on television. Om Shanti. God give strength to the family and loved ones.”

Jiya Shankar shared Tunisha’s picture on her Instagram story and added a broken heart emoji.

Akanksha Puri wrote: “This is really shocking Gone too soon!! May her soul rest in peace!! My condolences to her family and loved ones R.I.P #TunishaSharma.”

Sharing a picture with Tunisha on his Instagram story, Paras Arora wrote: “I’m extremely shocked and sad … still can’t believe this. You were such a happy kid, Tunisha. Om Shanti.”

The 20-year-old actress, who had also appeared in films, launched her TV career with ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’ and later featured in shows such as ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, ‘Gabbar Poonchwala’, ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, ‘Internet Wala Love’ and ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’.

