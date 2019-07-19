You will be missed, Sheilaji, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday mourned the death of his predecessor Sheila Dikshit, saying her contribution to the city will always be remembered and she will be missed.

Kejriwal, who brought an end to Dikshit’s 15-year-long stint in power in 2013, said that though the two were political rivals and their views were opposite on many issues, he always found her “to be a warm and affectionate person whenever we met”.

He said the news of her sudden demise had shocked him.

“Only last month I had met her for nearly an hour when she came with her party’s delegation to submit a memorandum on several issues… at the end of the meeting, I wished her good health, not knowing that this would be my last meeting with her.”

He said he could never imagine that she would leave them so soon.

The AAP chief also said that the people of Delhi will always remember the contribution of Dikshit and the void left by her can never be filled.

“She understood the issues concerning Delhi very well. AThe sudden passing away of Dikshit is a huge loss for Delhi… You will be missed Sheilaji,” he added.

Dikshit, who was Delhi Chief Minister for three consecutive terms (1998-2013), passed away on Saturday. She was 81.

–IANS

