British youngster Ryan Peniston continued his superb run in the ATP Tour, making a good start at the Rothesay International here on Tuesday, a few days after reaching the quarterfinals at the Queen’s Club.

The 26-year-old from Southend-On-Sea, Essex, who had not played a tour-level match entering last week’s event at Queen’s Club, on Tuesday rallied past ATP NextGen star Holger Rune of Denmark, winning 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 to reach the second round.

“Very, very happy with that. Tough start, but managed to fight thanks to you guys. Very happy with the win,” Peniston said in his post-match interview. “It’s been madness, to be honest. A couple of weeks ago it was a lot different. Now things have changed a little bit, but I’m loving it,” he was quoted as saying in a report on the ATP Tour website.

Eighth seed Rune held a mini-break advantage at 4/3 in the second-set tie-break and was within two points of victory at 5/5, but was unable to convert. Peniston hit a deep backhand return to clinch the second set and never looked back.

The lefty won 72 percent of his second-serve points to set a second-round clash with the winner of the match between Spaniards Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Pedro Martinez.

Italian Lorenzo Sonego also moved on with a 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(1) win against Australian qualifier James Duckworth.

20220621-234641