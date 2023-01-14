INDIALIFESTYLE

Young couple commit suicide in K’taka after parents oppose relation

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a young couple in Karnataka’s Koppal district committed suicide on Saturday after their parents opposed the relationship, police said.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Prakash and 17-year-old Suma. The incident took place in Balageri village.

According to the police, Prakash was a photographer and Suma was a college student.

Hailing from the same village, they became involved a few months ago.

The parents of the victims who came to know about their relationship, advised their children not get diverted at such an early age and instead focus on their careers.

The couple, who came under extreme pressure following their parents’ opposition, took the extreme step of slitting their throats at the girl’s house earlier in the day.

A police investigation is currently underway.

20230114-154802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar BJP minister’s remarks rekindles spat

    Death sentence for 38 in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case (Ld)

    Tata Open Maharashtra: Cilic leads field alongside 16 top-100 players as...

    Release ex-Punjab DGP Saini: High Court