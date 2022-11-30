INDIA

Young couple end life in suicide pact in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The bodies of Sangeeta Singh (19), and her friend, Rohit Kumar (20) have been found hanging from the ceiling of a warehouse in the Behta Gokul police circle in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said it could be a case of a suicide pact since their families were opposed to their relationship because of caste differences.

The bodies of the two have been sent for post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Behta Gokul SHO Randha Singh said that the girl’s uncle, Vinod, had gone to Chandrapur Kherai village to get his warehouse cleaned when he saw bodies of Sangeeta and her friend Rohit hanging there. He informed the police.

“We reached the spot and brought down the bodies. We were also informed by the family members that Sangeeta’s wedding was fixed for December 2 but she was not ready for it and wanted to elope with Rohit,” said the SHO.

The SHO also said that they both lived in the same village and studied in the same government school.

Police said that Rohit’s father worked at a mill in the city while Sangeeta’s father was a farmer. They were opposed to their relationship because Rohit belonged to a lower caste.

According to phone records, Sangeeta had called Rohit to the warehouse on Tuesday to meet him for the last time and inform him that she was getting married.

Her phone was later recovered from her room in her house.

20221130-051603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tiger mauls youth to death in K’taka’s Nagarahole reserve

    AAP promises free electricity within 24 hrs of coming to power...

    HC halts ore transportation in Goa over pricing, pollution issues

    National Herald case: Sonia makes second appearance before ED